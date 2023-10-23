WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Announces Free Live Event Admission for U.S. Military Personnel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 23, 2023

WWE Announces Free Live Event Admission for U.S. Military Personnel

WWE to offer complimentary tickets to active and retired U.S. military personnel for an upcoming live show.

In a statement released on Monday, WWE.com revealed the following news:

WWE offers U.S. military servicemembers and veterans complimentary WWE Live Event tickets

WWE is proud to support our nation’s military servicemembers and veterans and has always offered active duty servicemembers the opportunity to see a show as our guest.

In celebration of Veterans Day, this November, WWE is extending the complimentary ticket offer to include all veterans with a valid veteran ID.

Find an upcoming WWE Live Event in your hometown at wwe.com.

**This offer can be redeemed at the venue box office on the day of the show only and is valid for one complimentary ticket while supplies last.**

Major WWE Superstar to Miss Upcoming Crown Jewel Event

According to recent insights by PWInsider Elite's Mike Johnson, Brock Lesnar is "not in the creative mix" for the forthcoming Crown Jewel ev [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 23, 2023 03:23PM

Source: wwe.com
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84598/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π