WWE Announces Free Live Event Admission for U.S. Military Personnel

WWE to offer complimentary tickets to active and retired U.S. military personnel for an upcoming live show.

In a statement released on Monday, WWE.com revealed the following news:

WWE offers U.S. military servicemembers and veterans complimentary WWE Live Event tickets

WWE is proud to support our nation’s military servicemembers and veterans and has always offered active duty servicemembers the opportunity to see a show as our guest.

In celebration of Veterans Day, this November, WWE is extending the complimentary ticket offer to include all veterans with a valid veteran ID.

Find an upcoming WWE Live Event in your hometown at wwe.com.

**This offer can be redeemed at the venue box office on the day of the show only and is valid for one complimentary ticket while supplies last.**