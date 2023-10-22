How WWE Quietly Kickstarted the Build-Up to This Year's WarGames

The groundwork appears to be laid for the upcoming WarGames event.

The recent backstage drama on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, featuring SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis booting out Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and Raw Superstar "Main Event" Jey Uso, is reportedly setting the stage for this year's WarGames team-on-team clash.

It's been reported that WWE plans to revive the annual WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event scheduled for next month in Chicago, Illinois.

In addition to his on-screen duties, Aldis also continued to serve as a producer for this week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown, signaling that this dual role is expected to continue.