The Undertaker Announces Official Podcast 'Six Feet Under'

This Friday, "The Dead Man" revealed on his Instagram Story that he's set to debut "Six Feet Under," the official podcast from the WWE Hall of Fame icon.
The podcast's official synopsis states:
“The last 30+ years of being on the road as a professional wrestler has led to many stories in and out of the wrestling ring. Mark will be sharing weekly stories that you probably have never heard before and taking you down memory lane with some of his most epic matches that we all loved. So, if you are interested in the world of pro wrestling and getting a behind the scenes look into the life of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, well grab your shovel and get ready to go Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway!”
For those interested in subscribing, the Patreon offers multiple tiers:
Visit the podcast's official Patreon page for more details.
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com