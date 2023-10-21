The Undertaker Announces Official Podcast 'Six Feet Under'

This Friday, "The Dead Man" revealed on his Instagram Story that he's set to debut "Six Feet Under," the official podcast from the WWE Hall of Fame icon.

The podcast's official synopsis states:

“The last 30+ years of being on the road as a professional wrestler has led to many stories in and out of the wrestling ring. Mark will be sharing weekly stories that you probably have never heard before and taking you down memory lane with some of his most epic matches that we all loved. So, if you are interested in the world of pro wrestling and getting a behind the scenes look into the life of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, well grab your shovel and get ready to go Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway!”

For those interested in subscribing, the Patreon offers multiple tiers:

$5 per month grants access to episodes every Wednesday morning upon the show's launch.

$6 per month offers early episode access on Mondays.

Subscribers to the $10 per month tier have the exclusive opportunity to submit questions that The Undertaker will address in future episodes.

Visit the podcast's official Patreon page for more details.