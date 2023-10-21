WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

"A Different Kind of Leader": Ric Flair Discusses Undertaker's Unique Influence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2023

"A Different Kind of Leader": Ric Flair Discusses Undertaker's Unique Influence

Ric Flair recently commended the Undertaker for his role as a respected locker room leader during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. Flair also discussed the contrasting leadership approaches of the Undertaker and Harley Race.

On Undertaker's influence in the locker room:

"Undertaker was a leader, not only [because he was] basically a great guy, he’s respected. I’ll say across the board, I’ve never seen anybody have the level of respect from everybody, not only because of his skill but because of the kind of guy he was. That’s a different kind of leader. He wasn’t like starting fights and s**t like that. Harley [laughs] wanted everybody in the world to know he was world champion.”

On Harley Race's first meeting with Triple H:

“So, when Hunter first came into WCW, Harley was managing Leon, Vader, and [Triple H] wanted to meet Harley. I said, ‘Harley, this is Paul Levesque… he’s a big wrestling fan, he’s a big fan of yours, and just wanted to introduce him to the dressing room.’ Harley looked up and said, ‘Nice to meet you, kid,’ and he walked away and he [Triple H] goes, ‘Nice to meet you, Mr. Race.’ He [Race] said, ‘Who trained you?’ [Triple H replied,] ‘Killer Kowalski.’ [Harley replied] ‘He’s the s**ts.'"

Tyson Fury Dismisses Possibility of WWE Comeback, Calls Boxing Less Demanding

During a recent interview with ESPN, Tyson Fury seemed to quash the idea of making another appearance in WWE. This comes after he squared of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 21, 2023 09:43AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #ric flair #undertaker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84569/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π