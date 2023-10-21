"A Different Kind of Leader": Ric Flair Discusses Undertaker's Unique Influence

Ric Flair recently commended the Undertaker for his role as a respected locker room leader during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. Flair also discussed the contrasting leadership approaches of the Undertaker and Harley Race.

On Undertaker's influence in the locker room:

"Undertaker was a leader, not only [because he was] basically a great guy, he’s respected. I’ll say across the board, I’ve never seen anybody have the level of respect from everybody, not only because of his skill but because of the kind of guy he was. That’s a different kind of leader. He wasn’t like starting fights and s**t like that. Harley [laughs] wanted everybody in the world to know he was world champion.”

On Harley Race's first meeting with Triple H:

“So, when Hunter first came into WCW, Harley was managing Leon, Vader, and [Triple H] wanted to meet Harley. I said, ‘Harley, this is Paul Levesque… he’s a big wrestling fan, he’s a big fan of yours, and just wanted to introduce him to the dressing room.’ Harley looked up and said, ‘Nice to meet you, kid,’ and he walked away and he [Triple H] goes, ‘Nice to meet you, Mr. Race.’ He [Race] said, ‘Who trained you?’ [Triple H replied,] ‘Killer Kowalski.’ [Harley replied] ‘He’s the s**ts.'"