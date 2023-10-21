WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tyson Fury Dismisses Possibility of WWE Comeback, Calls Boxing Less Demanding

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2023

During a recent interview with ESPN, Tyson Fury seemed to quash the idea of making another appearance in WWE. This comes after he squared off against Braun Strowman in WWE's Crown Jewel 2019.

Fury stated, "WWE’s too hard for me. Boxing is much easier than WWE. It’s very physical and taxing on the body. WWE, getting slammed on the floor and all that sort of stuff. I’d rather move around the ring and dodge punches."

This represents a change in tune from a conversation earlier in the week, where he suggested that "there is still a lot of opportunity" in WWE. He had also noted that he might reconsider his position after his boxing career, stating "we’ll see."

Source: espn.com
Tags: #wwe #tyson fury #boxing

