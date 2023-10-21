Tyson Fury Dismisses Possibility of WWE Comeback, Calls Boxing Less Demanding

During a recent interview with ESPN, Tyson Fury seemed to quash the idea of making another appearance in WWE. This comes after he squared off against Braun Strowman in WWE's Crown Jewel 2019.

Fury stated, "WWE’s too hard for me. Boxing is much easier than WWE. It’s very physical and taxing on the body. WWE, getting slammed on the floor and all that sort of stuff. I’d rather move around the ring and dodge punches."

This represents a change in tune from a conversation earlier in the week, where he suggested that "there is still a lot of opportunity" in WWE. He had also noted that he might reconsider his position after his boxing career, stating "we’ll see."