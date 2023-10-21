WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Special Judgment Day Celebration for Next RAW Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2023

WWE Reveals Plans for Judgment Day Festivities on Upcoming Raw Episode. The company declared on last Friday's Smackdown that the show will kick off with a celebration of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship win as part of Judgment Day. Additionally, Jey Uso is set to battle Damian Priest in the upcoming Monday's edition.

The forthcoming episode, broadcasting live on USA Network, features the following matchups and segments:

  • NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch squares off against Indi Hartwell
  • Drew McIntyre takes on Sami Zayn
  • Jey Uso clashes with Damian Priest
  • Logan Paul makes his return
  • Judgment Day commemoration
Tags: #wwe #judgment day

