WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Top Free Agent Possibly Making a Move to WWE?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2023

Top Free Agent Possibly Making a Move to WWE?

Sami Callihan has concluded his stint at Impact Wrestling and has now officially entered free agency, allowing him to sign with any wrestling promotion of his choice. His contract with the company came to an end last month.

Callihan initially joined the Impact Wrestling roster in 2017 after a diverse career that included appearances in WWE NXT, CZW, and MLW.

Although several wrestlers in AEW, including Jon Moxley, have advocated for the company to bring on board the ex-Impact star, it remains uncertain whether All Elite Wrestling is actively pursuing him.

In a Twitter post that has fans buzzing, Karrion Kross, who has crossed paths with Callihan in the past, hinted at the possibility of Callihan rejoining WWE.

“I held this title proudly Sami. You always brought out the most vicious side of me- which always took me to my next level. I heard you’re a free agent now. Let me return the favor and open a door for you that you once opened for me.⏳ @TheSamiCallihan.”

WWE Legend Jerry "The King" Lawler Opens Up About Ongoing Rehab After Stroke

Jerry "The King" Lawler, a WWE Hall of Famer, recently spoke with Bill Apter from Sportskeeda to provide an update on his health following a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 20, 2023 08:44AM


 


Tags: #wwe #sami callihan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84553/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π