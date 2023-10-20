Top Free Agent Possibly Making a Move to WWE?

Sami Callihan has concluded his stint at Impact Wrestling and has now officially entered free agency, allowing him to sign with any wrestling promotion of his choice. His contract with the company came to an end last month.

Callihan initially joined the Impact Wrestling roster in 2017 after a diverse career that included appearances in WWE NXT, CZW, and MLW.

Although several wrestlers in AEW, including Jon Moxley, have advocated for the company to bring on board the ex-Impact star, it remains uncertain whether All Elite Wrestling is actively pursuing him.

In a Twitter post that has fans buzzing, Karrion Kross, who has crossed paths with Callihan in the past, hinted at the possibility of Callihan rejoining WWE.

“I held this title proudly Sami. You always brought out the most vicious side of me- which always took me to my next level. I heard you’re a free agent now. Let me return the favor and open a door for you that you once opened for me.⏳ @TheSamiCallihan.”



