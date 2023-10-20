WWE Legend Jerry "The King" Lawler Opens Up About Ongoing Rehab After Stroke

Jerry "The King" Lawler, a WWE Hall of Famer, recently spoke with Bill Apter from Sportskeeda to provide an update on his health following a stroke. Below are some key points from Lawler's revealing conversation.

On His Continuing Rehab Journey:

"Lawler disclosed that he's still attending rehab sessions three times a week. He noted that his voice isn't what it used to be, saying, "my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It’s slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary."

Focus on Rehabilitating His Voice:

"The WWE veteran pointed out that speech rehab is his primary focus, stating, "One [rehab session] is speech – that’s my main one. That’s three times a week." He mentioned that his rehab sessions involve conversing with a therapist and reading to improve his vocabulary."

Discussing His Handwriting Post-Stroke:

"Lawler also talked about the difficulty he's had with his handwriting since the stroke. He explained, "My right arm and my right leg and everything on my right side of the body, it’s not affecting me to the point where I can’t walk. I can still walk around, but I don't have full control when writing my autograph."

WNS wishes Jerry Lawler all the best with his recovery.