WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Legend Jerry "The King" Lawler Opens Up About Ongoing Rehab After Stroke

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2023

WWE Legend Jerry "The King" Lawler Opens Up About Ongoing Rehab After Stroke

Jerry "The King" Lawler, a WWE Hall of Famer, recently spoke with Bill Apter from Sportskeeda to provide an update on his health following a stroke. Below are some key points from Lawler's revealing conversation.

On His Continuing Rehab Journey:

"Lawler disclosed that he's still attending rehab sessions three times a week. He noted that his voice isn't what it used to be, saying, "my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It’s slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary."

Focus on Rehabilitating His Voice:

"The WWE veteran pointed out that speech rehab is his primary focus, stating, "One [rehab session] is speech – that’s my main one. That’s three times a week." He mentioned that his rehab sessions involve conversing with a therapist and reading to improve his vocabulary."

Discussing His Handwriting Post-Stroke:

"Lawler also talked about the difficulty he's had with his handwriting since the stroke. He explained, "My right arm and my right leg and everything on my right side of the body, it’s not affecting me to the point where I can’t walk. I can still walk around, but I don't have full control when writing my autograph."

WNS wishes Jerry Lawler all the best with his recovery.

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #jerry lawler

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84551/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π