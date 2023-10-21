Ace Steel Working As A Producer For IMPACT Wrestling

Ace Steel, will make his presence felt tonight at IMPACT Wrestling's flagship annual event, Bound for Glory, available live on pay-per-view. Steel had previously been employed by AEW, but a tumultuous episode last year involving an All Out brawl and CM Punk led to his exit. Punk, who advocated for Steel's re-employment, was subsequently released, paving the way for Steel's own departure. He had been consulting for AEW in a remote capacity.

According to PWInsider, Steel is joining Bound for Glory in the capacity of a producer. He's already in the vicinity for the event, and his participation is considered a trial for the role. IMPACT Wrestling had shown interest in bringing Steel on board following his earlier split with AEW, before he returned to work remotely for the latter.

"One source categorized Steel as having a tryout as a Producer this weekend, noting that IMPACT Wrestling had wanted to bring him in before he returned to work for AEW in a remote position," reported PWInsider. "Now that Steel is again free and clear of his AEW contract, we are told IMPACT once again reached out and offered the same opportunity."