Finalized Card for Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2023

The upcoming IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view, Bound For Glory, is set to unfold this evening at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

The marquee match features IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Alex Shelley putting his title on the line against Josh Alexander.

The broadcast kicks off at 8pm ET across various platforms, including cable, satellite, and digital pay-per-view, available for purchase at $39.99. We'll keep you updated with any significant developments, such as changes in titleholders. Here's a look at the finalized lineup:

  • IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (champion) vs. Josh Alexander

  • IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity (champion) vs. Mickie James

  • Singles Match: Will Ospreay vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

  • IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (champion) vs. KENTA

  • IMPACT Tag Team Championships Match: Champions The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

  • IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships Match: Champions MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Tasha Steelz

  • Monster's Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose

  • 20-Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Participants TBA

Also, Mike Tenay, Don West, and Traci Brooks are set to be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.


