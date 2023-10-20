Randy Orton's WWE Return Targeted for 2023 Survivor Series

As reported earlier, WWE is said to be aiming for Randy Orton's return at the 2023 Survivor Series Pay-Per-View event on Saturday, November 25th, set to take place in Chicago, IL. This Friday, the Twitter handle @WrestleVotes shared the following update:

“Regarding the Randy Orton return rumors, source states new merchandise & branding has been approved. Also, WWE will present a large social media promotion / digital material for the comeback. It’s indeed happening. Likely Survivor Series or that weekend.”