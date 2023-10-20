WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton's WWE Return Targeted for 2023 Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2023

As reported earlier, WWE is said to be aiming for Randy Orton's return at the 2023 Survivor Series Pay-Per-View event on Saturday, November 25th, set to take place in Chicago, IL. This Friday, the Twitter handle @WrestleVotes shared the following update:

“Regarding the Randy Orton return rumors, source states new merchandise & branding has been approved. Also, WWE will present a large social media promotion / digital material for the comeback. It’s indeed happening. Likely Survivor Series or that weekend.”

Tags: #wwe #randy orton

