Matt Hardy Believes Vince McMahon's Departure from Creative Role Benefits WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2023

As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly stepped back from WWE's creative department, a role now helmed by Triple H, courtesy of Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. On the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy discussed why he believes this is a beneficial development for WWE.

He said: “At the end of the day, I think it’s a positive and a win for WWE. Vince, you can’t deny his contributions to sports entertainment, professional wrestling, and WWE. He is the greatest promoter of all time, that’s going to go on his tombstone as of right now. Times change. It was time to move on and have someone younger, more forward-thinking, someone who has their finger a little more on the pulse of pop culture and wrestling fans. Paul Levesque [Triple H] was the guy to go with. I think it’s a positive thing for WWE.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #matt hardy #vince mcmahon

