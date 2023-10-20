Ari Emanuel Prefers Vince McMahon to Step Back from Directing Weekly WWE Creative Content

In contrast to his strategy with the UFC purchase, where he retained Dana White as President, Ari Emanuel is charting a new course in his handling of WWE and Vince McMahon.
In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer disclosed that Emanuel prefers McMahon to take a step back in terms of creative control.
Meltzer wrote, “One person close to the situation said that Emanuel has a vision for how he can use the worldwide notoriety of McMahon, and that vision doesn’t include him micro-managing the weekly television shows.”
While nothing is set in stone, the shift in approach comes after Triple H received a significant endorsement from Endeavor executives.
