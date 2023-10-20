WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Ari Emanuel Prefers Vince McMahon to Step Back from Directing Weekly WWE Creative Content

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2023

Ari Emanuel Prefers Vince McMahon to Step Back from Directing Weekly WWE Creative Content

In contrast to his strategy with the UFC purchase, where he retained Dana White as President, Ari Emanuel is charting a new course in his handling of WWE and Vince McMahon.

In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer disclosed that Emanuel prefers McMahon to take a step back in terms of creative control.

Meltzer wrote, “One person close to the situation said that Emanuel has a vision for how he can use the worldwide notoriety of McMahon, and that vision doesn’t include him micro-managing the weekly television shows.”

While nothing is set in stone, the shift in approach comes after Triple H received a significant endorsement from Endeavor executives.

Top Free Agent Possibly Making a Move to WWE?

Sami Callihan has concluded his stint at Impact Wrestling and has now officially entered free agency, allowing him to sign with any wrestlin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 20, 2023 08:48AM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #tko #vince mcmahon #ari emanuel

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84554/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π