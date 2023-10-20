Declan McMahon Keeps WWE Future Open While Focusing on College Football

Shane McMahon's son, Declan McMahon, hasn't been a regular presence in WWE, unlike his father and Aunt Stephanie. However, he hasn't shut the door on the possibility of stepping into the wrestling ring someday.

Earlier this month, Declan made a public appearance at the Fastlane event, sitting among his Indiana University teammates in the crowd. The freshman running back was seen holding a custom Indiana University championship belt, an accolade given to his defensive teammates for forcing a turnover.

In a recent interview with WU Online's Michael Weaver Jr., Declan was asked about the potential of a future in WWE. "When you've come up in this business and seen it...I'm never ruling it out. I would love to get in the ring, maybe a couple of times. You have to see if the opportunity presents itself. It's all about the story. But, we'll see," he said.

Declan also mentioned that he believes WWE fans would support him should he decide to transition into wrestling. He feels confident that he'd excel in the sport, stating he will keep his options open and evaluate a WWE career as circumstances develop.