WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to Maintain Significant Creative Influence Under Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to Maintain Significant Creative Influence Under Triple H

Although Triple H has assumed creative control of WWE, one major talent will maintain the same level of creative involvement as they enjoyed under Vince McMahon.

The talent in focus is none other than Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, whose extraordinary championship reign commenced in the summer of 2020. Currently at 1,145 days, Reigns' world title run has been closely developed alongside Paul Heyman, and both have been instrumental in shaping the Reigns/Bloodline narrative.

A report from Fightful Select reveals that Reigns and Heyman will continue to exercise significant creative authority over their storyline. The report also acknowledges WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes' crucial role, as he has produced a considerable number of matches and segments within the Bloodline arc, including the latest TV segments featuring Reigns' first appearance since SummerSlam.

Mick Foley Discloses Concealing Thumbtack Moment with Triple H from Vince McMahon in Royal Rumble 2000

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, wrestling legend Mick Foley opened up about his iconic match against Triple H at WWF Royal Rumble 2000. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 19, 2023 04:06PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #triple h #roman reigns #paul heyman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84548/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π