Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to Maintain Significant Creative Influence Under Triple H

Although Triple H has assumed creative control of WWE, one major talent will maintain the same level of creative involvement as they enjoyed under Vince McMahon.

The talent in focus is none other than Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, whose extraordinary championship reign commenced in the summer of 2020. Currently at 1,145 days, Reigns' world title run has been closely developed alongside Paul Heyman, and both have been instrumental in shaping the Reigns/Bloodline narrative.

A report from Fightful Select reveals that Reigns and Heyman will continue to exercise significant creative authority over their storyline. The report also acknowledges WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes' crucial role, as he has produced a considerable number of matches and segments within the Bloodline arc, including the latest TV segments featuring Reigns' first appearance since SummerSlam.