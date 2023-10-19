WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Mick Foley Discloses Concealing Thumbtack Moment with Triple H from Vince McMahon in Royal Rumble 2000

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

Mick Foley Discloses Concealing Thumbtack Moment with Triple H from Vince McMahon in Royal Rumble 2000

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, wrestling legend Mick Foley opened up about his iconic match against Triple H at WWF Royal Rumble 2000. He delved into the secret thumbtack moment they concealed from Vince McMahon.

Foley explained: “It’s the instantaneous risk reward analysis. I think it was a god given gift that would tell me — So, January 2000, just a few blocks away at Madison Square Garden. I remember Mr McMahon saying to me and Triple H, ‘No thumb tacks.’ As soon as Mr. McMahon walked away, Triple H goes, ‘You put them under the ring already?’, and I said, ‘Yeah, I got it taken care of.’ This was one the last matches of my career and so it was a big moment. I just saw that majestic pile, there were five or six thousand tacks, and I thought about the wisdom of taking that pedigree face first into those thumbtacks. I came to the conclusion that, okay, I could lose an eye, but imagine the pop. [laughs].”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #vince mcmahon #mick foley #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84547/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π