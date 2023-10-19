Mick Foley Discloses Concealing Thumbtack Moment with Triple H from Vince McMahon in Royal Rumble 2000

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, wrestling legend Mick Foley opened up about his iconic match against Triple H at WWF Royal Rumble 2000. He delved into the secret thumbtack moment they concealed from Vince McMahon.

Foley explained: “It’s the instantaneous risk reward analysis. I think it was a god given gift that would tell me — So, January 2000, just a few blocks away at Madison Square Garden. I remember Mr McMahon saying to me and Triple H, ‘No thumb tacks.’ As soon as Mr. McMahon walked away, Triple H goes, ‘You put them under the ring already?’, and I said, ‘Yeah, I got it taken care of.’ This was one the last matches of my career and so it was a big moment. I just saw that majestic pile, there were five or six thousand tacks, and I thought about the wisdom of taking that pedigree face first into those thumbtacks. I came to the conclusion that, okay, I could lose an eye, but imagine the pop. [laughs].”