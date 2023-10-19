AEW Dynamite Sees 48% Jump in Viewership for October 18th Episode

Viewership statistics have been released for AEW Dynamite's October 18th episode.

Data from WrestleNomics reveals that the show attracted 901,000 viewers, marking a significant 48% increase from the previous week's 609,000 viewers. The episode also secured a 0.31 rating in the crucial 18-49 age demographic, a rise from last week's 0.26. It's worth noting that AEW's October 10th broadcast went up against NXT, which came out on top in both overall viewership and the key demographic.

Meanwhile, the MLB ALCS clash between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros dominated the night with 4.6 million viewers and a 1.16 key demo rating, as reported by SportsTVRatings. However, AEW did manage to outperform the NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings, as well as the WNBA Finals aired on ESPN. The episode featured notable segments such as Jay White taking on Penta El Zero Miedo, Kenny Omega squaring off with Kyle Fletcher, and Sting announcing his retirement set for Revolution 2024.