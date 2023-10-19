WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Significant News Regarding WWE Survivor Series 2023 Ticket Availability

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

Significant news has emerged regarding ticket availability for next month's WWE Survivor Series event in Chicago.

The show at the Allstate Arena, scheduled for November 25, had been sold out for several weeks. However, according to WrestleTix, WWE has made an additional 2,784 seats available, bringing the total venue capacity to 15,342 attendees.

The modified arrangement is expected to feature a more compact entrance setup, akin to those seen at Backlash in Puerto Rico and Money In The Bank in London earlier this year.

Rumors continue to circulate that War Games could be a highlight of the event, supported by recent information from Fightful indicating that a men's War Games match is in the works for the program.

Another major talking point is the potential appearance of CM Punk at the event, especially after his recent departure from AEW on September 2. The most recent updates, however, state that WWE has declined the opportunity to bring back Punk.

