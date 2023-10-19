WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Partner of WWE Superstars Joins Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

Partner of WWE Superstars Joins Company

In Tuesday's WWE NXT episode, an intriguing individual was spotted in the 'Chase U section,' an area populated by Performance Center recruits sporting Chase U gear.

Twitter user @lexveraux noted some of the attendees were involved in WWE's NIL program or had participated in the SummerSlam tryouts this past August. Among them were Ajiea Lee Hargrave, Derrian Gobourne, Destinee Brown, Anthony Luke, Peyton Prussin, and Josh Black.

Anthony Luke particularly caught attention as he is the real-life partner of Maxxine Dupri.

Additional people in the section included Emma Maria Díaz, Olena Sadovska, and Breanna Covington, who made her in-ring debut in August.

