WWE Crown Jewel will be Without Several Big Names Due to Parallel Event

Crown Jewel, slated for November 4th, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will lack some WWE marquee names due to other commitments.

Unusually, WWE has also scheduled a live event in Rochester, New York, coinciding with Crown Jewel. This event will feature Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER taking on Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet, while Charlotte Flair aims to dethrone IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch is also expected to skip Crown Jewel, as she's set to defend her NXT Women’s Title against Tiffany Stratton.

Performers like the recently returned Carlito, Grayson Waller, Kofi Kingston, The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, and Omos are being promoted for the Rochester event at the Blue Cross Arena.