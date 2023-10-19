WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho to WWE on NXT Ratings Win Over AEW: "Don't Get Overconfident"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2023

In a recent conversation with TheMessanger.com, AEW star Chris Jericho weighed in on WWE NXT outperforming AEW Dynamite in TV ratings on October 10, 2023.

Jericho remarked, "You know, you can only bring in [John] Cena and Undertaker and Cody [Rhodes] and everybody else so much because nobody wants to work on their secondary show all the time. And it was a fun little, ‘Hey, F-you AEW.’ I didn’t even really worry about it. I told Tony [Khan], ‘Well, if you want to fire back, bring in Shaq and Snoop Dogg and those types of guys, Mike Tyson. But Tony didn’t do that. We relied on our show and our guys and our girls, and that’s the way it’s always been for us. This would be like a football game where you bring in all of your top stars from years prior and beat the other team 30-26. It’s like a video game. Let’s bring in Tom Brady from five years ago and then play him for one game against Chris Jericho. OK, you guys won, but you only won 30-26."

He added, "So, don’t get too far up your own ass because you didn’t do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly. So, it doesn’t bother me. It’s competition, man. It’s good for the fans, it’s good for the companies."

Source: themessenger.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #chris jericho

