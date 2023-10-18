WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Speaks on CM Punk's Reputation After AEW Tenure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2023

During a recent episode of his "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, Road Dogg, pondered the state of CM Punk’s standing in the wrestling world post-AEW. Road Dogg questioned whether Punk's reputation has really suffered or if people are forming opinions without knowing the full story behind his AEW exit.

During the podcast, Road Dogg said, “Is his reputation damaged? That’s the question I would ask. His reputation in what? Wrestling? Come on, man! There’s so much more than wrestling. Does he have a reputation that he needs to protect? I don’t know. From everything we heard [about his time in AEW], he did come off as the negative actioner. But was he? Because we don’t really know what happened. We didn’t see and hear everything…”

The topic has been a matter of great speculation, especially as rumors circulate about Punk possibly making a WWE comeback. Fans have been particularly hopeful about seeing him at the upcoming Survivor Series event, set to take place in Chicago. However, recent insider reports indicate that there are currently no negotiations happening between CM Punk and WWE, with WWE sources keen to clarify this to manage fan expectations.

