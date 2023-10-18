Five Women's Bouts to Feature on WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Night 1

The opening night of NXT Halloween Havoc is set to showcase an array of talented female wrestlers in headline bouts.

Becky Lynch is slated to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Lyra Valkyria on October 24th during the inaugural night of Halloween Havoc. This match is contingent upon Lynch retaining her title against Indi Hartwell on the prior evening's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Several longstanding rivalries are also scheduled to culminate at Halloween Havoc. Roxanne Perez will square off with Kiana James in a Devil's Playground match, and Gigi Dolin is set to clash with Blair Davenport in a Lights Out bout.

Up-and-coming wrestlers will share the limelight as the Women's Breakout Tournament advances to the semi-finals. Lola Vice will compete against Karmen Petrovic, while Kelani Jordan faces Arianna Grace, all vying for a spot in the tournament's grand finale.

The confirmed lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc Night 1 includes:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria – NXT Women’s Championship

The Family (c) vs. Chase U – NXT Tag Team Championship

Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport – Lights Out match

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Devil’s Playground match

Lola Vice vs. Karmen Petrovic – Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final

Kelani Jordan vs. Arianna Grace – Women’s Breakout Tournament Semi-Final

Bron Breakker vs. Mr. Stone

Lexis King makes his in-ring debut

As for the second night of Halloween Havoc on October 31st, Ilja Dragunov is scheduled to defend his championship against Carmelo Hayes.