WWE Raw on October 16, 2023, Holds Its Own in Ratings Despite Stiff Competition

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw viewership numbers have been released. As reported by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show attracted an average of 1.483 million viewers on USA Network, a slight dip from last week's 1.557 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the episode saw a marginal increase with an average rating of 0.44, compared to last week's 0.43.

The episode was the season opener and faced stiff competition. It aired on the same night as an NFL game on ESPN and ABC, which pulled in a massive 19.592 million viewers. Additionally, an MLB playoff game garnered 3.726 million viewers.