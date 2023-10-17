WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bo Dallas Unlikely to Return to WWE After Bray Wyatt's Untimely Death

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2023

A full-fledged WWE comeback seems unlikely for Bo Dallas, especially after the unfortunate passing of his brother Bray Wyatt. Bo Dallas had re-entered the WWE scene as Uncle Howdy, following his own departure from the company in April 2021. The identity of the man behind the Uncle Howdy character, which was actually Bo Dallas, was never disclosed on air, leaving fans speculating about the unfinished storyline.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer weighed in on the future of Bo Dallas in WWE, stating:

“I think he’s done. The only reason he was even being used was as a favour to Bray Wyatt so I mean it’s possible they’ll use him but I don’t expect him to be back.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 17, 2023 03:05PM


