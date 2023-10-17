Bo Dallas Unlikely to Return to WWE After Bray Wyatt's Untimely Death

A full-fledged WWE comeback seems unlikely for Bo Dallas, especially after the unfortunate passing of his brother Bray Wyatt. Bo Dallas had re-entered the WWE scene as Uncle Howdy, following his own departure from the company in April 2021. The identity of the man behind the Uncle Howdy character, which was actually Bo Dallas, was never disclosed on air, leaving fans speculating about the unfinished storyline.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer weighed in on the future of Bo Dallas in WWE, stating:

“I think he’s done. The only reason he was even being used was as a favour to Bray Wyatt so I mean it’s possible they’ll use him but I don’t expect him to be back.”