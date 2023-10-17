WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Real Reason Behind Michael Cole's Absence from WWE RAW Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2023

The season opener of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City featured a notable change in the commentary booth, as Michael Cole was not present for the event.

Kevin Patrick and Wade Barrett took over announcing duties, filling the void left by Cole's absence.

According to PWInsider, Michael Cole had previously requested time off for a personal commitment. The report made it clear that his absence was not health-related.

Kevin Patrick had been designated to step in for Cole for "many weeks," suggesting that this was a planned move.

Michael Cole, the familiar voice of WWE, is expected to return to his regular role next week, which could also imply that he might be absent from the upcoming SmackDown episode.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 17, 2023 03:02PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #michael cole

