Real Reason Behind Michael Cole's Absence from WWE RAW Revealed

The season opener of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City featured a notable change in the commentary booth, as Michael Cole was not present for the event.

Kevin Patrick and Wade Barrett took over announcing duties, filling the void left by Cole's absence.

According to PWInsider, Michael Cole had previously requested time off for a personal commitment. The report made it clear that his absence was not health-related.

Kevin Patrick had been designated to step in for Cole for "many weeks," suggesting that this was a planned move.

Michael Cole, the familiar voice of WWE, is expected to return to his regular role next week, which could also imply that he might be absent from the upcoming SmackDown episode.