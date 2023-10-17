WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

New Trial Date Announced for Ted DiBiase Jr. in Criminal Proceedings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2023

New Trial Date Announced for Ted DiBiase Jr. in Criminal Proceedings

Ted DiBiase Jr., a former WWE Superstar, was apprehended in April on allegations of misappropriating millions of dollars designated for underprivileged families. The funds were allegedly secured through programs such as the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

DiBiase has been formally indicted with a series of crimes, including:

  • One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning federally funded programs
  • Six counts of wire fraud
  • Two counts of theft relating to federally funded programs
  • Four counts of money laundering

The legal repercussions are severe if DiBiase is convicted. The potential sentences include:

  • Up to 5 years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud
  • A maximum of 20 years for each wire fraud count
  • 10 years for each theft count linked to "programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering"

Initially slated for a June 20 trial, the court date has been deferred to allow both sides more time to examine the evidence. Court documents made available by PWInsider reveal that the case has now been rescheduled for July 16, 2024, with a pre-trial conference set for June 21, 2024.


Tags: #wwe #ted dibiase jr

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84517/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π