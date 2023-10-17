New Trial Date Announced for Ted DiBiase Jr. in Criminal Proceedings

Ted DiBiase Jr., a former WWE Superstar, was apprehended in April on allegations of misappropriating millions of dollars designated for underprivileged families. The funds were allegedly secured through programs such as the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
DiBiase has been formally indicted with a series of crimes, including:
The legal repercussions are severe if DiBiase is convicted. The potential sentences include:
Initially slated for a June 20 trial, the court date has been deferred to allow both sides more time to examine the evidence. Court documents made available by PWInsider reveal that the case has now been rescheduled for July 16, 2024, with a pre-trial conference set for June 21, 2024.
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com