New Trial Date Announced for Ted DiBiase Jr. in Criminal Proceedings

Ted DiBiase Jr., a former WWE Superstar, was apprehended in April on allegations of misappropriating millions of dollars designated for underprivileged families. The funds were allegedly secured through programs such as the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

DiBiase has been formally indicted with a series of crimes, including:

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning federally funded programs

Six counts of wire fraud

Two counts of theft relating to federally funded programs

Four counts of money laundering

The legal repercussions are severe if DiBiase is convicted. The potential sentences include:

Up to 5 years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud

A maximum of 20 years for each wire fraud count

10 years for each theft count linked to "programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering"

Initially slated for a June 20 trial, the court date has been deferred to allow both sides more time to examine the evidence. Court documents made available by PWInsider reveal that the case has now been rescheduled for July 16, 2024, with a pre-trial conference set for June 21, 2024.