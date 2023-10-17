WWE Alters Internal Ticket Policy Amid High Demand for Survivor Series 2023

The Allstate Arena is expected to be filled to capacity for WWE's Survivor Series in November. According to WrestleTix, all single-event tickets have been sold out, leaving only 15 combo tickets that also include SmackDown as the last remaining option for live attendance.
Resale tickets for the highly-anticipated event number at 367, suggesting that a complete sell-out is imminent. Fans attending the Chicago event may also have the opportunity to witness WarGames.
Haus of Wrestling reports that no complimentary tickets will be made available to WWE talent and staff for the Survivor Series event. The decision was reportedly made several weeks ago, which is unusual for being that far in advance. Another source stated, "Since the live events boom, comps have been waaaaaaaaay scaled back."
