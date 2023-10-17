AEW Collision (10/14/23) Ratings Bounce Back in Absence of WWE Rivalry

Saturday's AEW Collision pulled in 504,000 viewers, showing an increase from last week's total of 353,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 age group, the episode scored a 0.14 rating, up from last week's 0.09.

Despite facing stiff competition from WWE events like Fastlane and NXT No Mercy in the past two weeks, the show managed to improve its ratings.

The episode showcased high-profile matches like TNT Champion Christian Cage taking on Bryan Danielson and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe facing Willie Mack. This marks the highest viewership numbers for Collision since September 23.

The statistics were provided by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.