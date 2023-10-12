Potential Explanation for Rey Fenix's Loss of AEW International Title to Orange Cassidy Revealed

In the October 10, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix was defeated by Orange Cassidy, relinquishing his International title. The bout was initially slated to be between Fenix and Jon Moxley, but Moxley was ruled out due to medical concerns related to a concussion.

Throughout the contest, Fenix appeared to be struggling with back issues. Regarding the reason for him losing the title, Fightful Select reported:

"According to sources close to him, Fenix is facing visa issues that will have him out of action on AEW TV. We aren’t sure the length, but the decision was made to move the International Title that was never set to be on him in the first place."