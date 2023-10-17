Vince McMahon Won't Have Final Cut Authority in Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Bill Simmons, the founder of The Ringer, recently shared updates on the much-anticipated docuseries about Vince McMahon's life and career.

Initially revealed in WWE's third-quarter 2020 financial report, the collaboration with Netflix named Simmons as the executive producer and appointed Chris Smith, renowned for directing Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, as the series director. WWE had claimed that this would be Netflix's most expensive docuseries ever produced.

Simmons discussed the project's progress at the Bloomberg Screentime conference, stating that McMahon will have the opportunity to preview clips but won't have a say in the final edit.

“We’ve been working on this Vince McMahon documentary for three years. I genuinely believe it has the potential to be incredibly impactful. I'm really looking forward to hearing what people think because it’s been a long journey and it’s one where Netflix retains the final cut, much like the traditional 30 for 30 format. McMahon will see it, but he won't have the power to alter anything.”