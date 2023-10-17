Eric Bischoff Discusses Ari Emanuel's Decision to Hand Over WWE Creative Reins to Triple H

In a recent episode of the "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff weighed in on the recent development that Vince McMahon has stepped away from overseeing WWE's creative direction. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the change came from Ari Emanuel, who decided to give full creative reins to Triple H.

Bischoff expressed his enthusiasm for the move, stating, "I'll just kind of start breaking it down into pieces. Let's start out with Triple H being in charge of creative which I think is absolutely fantastic news. I can tell you from firsthand experience, with all due respect to Vince because I probably respect Vince McMahon more now than I ever have. It's just the stage of my life and having the advantage of having seen the industry and been a part of the industry for over 30 years and how it's evolved and all of the things that Vince McMahon personally and as a company has overcome and achieved. I have more respect for Vince McMahon today than I ever have."

Bischoff also shared his personal experience from 2019 when he was brought in to oversee the SmackDown brand: "That being said, I was also there in 2019 when I was brought in to quote unquote, oversee the SmackDown brand and from day one, I didn't know who was on my writing team. It changed daily. We weren't allowed to really have any conversations relating to going forward because the decisions to break up the writing team, one with Paul Heyman, one with Eric Bischoff, that was in a state of flux from the time that I got there to the day that I left so I never really knew who was on my team."

He went on to describe the previous chaotic environment within WWE's writing team, saying, "While that was going on, of course everybody still had to write television because Vince McMahon had to approve literally everything that was on that television show, and you never knew if what he said was going to be approved on Saturday was still going to be approved by Monday morning, or at five o'clock Monday afternoon, so there was a state of confusion that existed there."

Bischoff applauded Ari Emanuel's decision to clarify the leadership structure within WWE's creative team, saying, "If Ari Emanuel made the decision, which apparently he has, to make sure that everybody on that creative staff knows who their boss is and what the expectations are, most importantly, and that they can move forward with confidence in that knowledge, I think it was a fantastic move that was far overdue."