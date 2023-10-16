WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Monumental WWE Championship Sculpture Nearing Completion Outside New Stamford HQ

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2023

A colossal concrete WWE Championship monument is close to being finished outside WWE's new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

According to the Stamford Advocate, people were already stopping to snap pictures of the towering seven-foot sculpture over the weekend, which features the inscription "WWE World Headquarters."

Lauren Meyer, who serves as a special assistant to Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, confirmed that the city granted the building permit for the monument in November 2022.

The project isn't fully complete yet; plans include installing tiled flooring and lighting both in front of and surrounding the monument. Additional embellishments are also in the pipeline for the championship belt.

The straps of the belt will eventually be positioned flat, serving as a public seating area.

WWE is currently in the process of relocating to its brand new offices on Washington Boulevard in Stamford. The sale of the Titan Towers facility is anticipated once the move is finalized.

Source: stamfordadvocate.com
Tags: #wwe #wwe championship #headquarters

