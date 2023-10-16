WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Rock's Current Status Regarding WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2023

The Rock's Current Status Regarding WWE WrestleMania 40

For a long time, WWE has been attempting to set up a bout between The Rock and Roman Reigns, although it has never materialized.

During a September appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, The Rock revealed that the match was initially set to take place at WrestleMania 39.

The Rock mentioned he is amenable to facing Reigns at next year's WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. A complete recap is available here.

In a recent update, Justin Barrasso of SI.com stated that “the decision about Wrestlemania will not be The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen.”

The report also highlighted that even if WWE proposes the match to him, it remains uncertain if The Rock would agree due to his extensive commitments with the XFL, his film career, and other business activities.

Tonight's WWE RAW Preview: Season Kickoff Edition Featuring Two Championship Contests and More

Tonight marks the season kickoff of WWE RAW, broadcast live from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center. The evening is set to feature five thrillin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 16, 2023 02:00PM

Source: si.com
Tags: #wwe #the rock #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84509/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π