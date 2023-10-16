The Rock's Current Status Regarding WWE WrestleMania 40

For a long time, WWE has been attempting to set up a bout between The Rock and Roman Reigns, although it has never materialized.

During a September appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, The Rock revealed that the match was initially set to take place at WrestleMania 39.

The Rock mentioned he is amenable to facing Reigns at next year's WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. A complete recap is available here.

In a recent update, Justin Barrasso of SI.com stated that “the decision about Wrestlemania will not be The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen.”

The report also highlighted that even if WWE proposes the match to him, it remains uncertain if The Rock would agree due to his extensive commitments with the XFL, his film career, and other business activities.