WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tonight's WWE RAW Preview: Season Kickoff Edition Featuring Two Championship Contests and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2023

Tonight's WWE RAW Preview: Season Kickoff Edition Featuring Two Championship Contests and More

Tonight marks the season kickoff of WWE RAW, broadcast live from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center.

The evening is set to feature five thrilling matchups, with two championship contests and one special stipulation bout on the agenda.

Slated to appear are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Here is WWE's announced lineup for tonight's action-packed show:

  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor from The Judgment Day
  • Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Bronson Reed
  • Falls count anywhere: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler
  • Piper Niven vs. Natalya
Lex Luger Admits He Was Never Guaranteed a WWE Championship Run

In a recent episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, Lex Luger, a one-time WCW World Champion, touched on various subjects including his notabl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 16, 2023 01:59PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84507/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π