Tonight's WWE RAW Preview: Season Kickoff Edition Featuring Two Championship Contests and More

Tonight marks the season kickoff of WWE RAW, broadcast live from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center.
The evening is set to feature five thrilling matchups, with two championship contests and one special stipulation bout on the agenda.
Slated to appear are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Here is WWE's announced lineup for tonight's action-packed show:
⚡ Lex Luger Admits He Was Never Guaranteed a WWE Championship Run
In a recent episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, Lex Luger, a one-time WCW World Champion, touched on various subjects including his notabl [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 16, 2023 01:59PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com