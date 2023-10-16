WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2023

Lex Luger Admits He Was Never Guaranteed a WWE Championship Run

In a recent episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, Lex Luger, a one-time WCW World Champion, touched on various subjects including his notable push in WWE during the mid-1990s.

Luger faced off against Yokozuna for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 1993, following a significant promotional buildup. Despite fan expectations that he would secure the championship, Luger only managed to win the match via countout and did not claim the title.

He revealed that he was never given assurances of a championship reign.

“[Vince McMahon] didn’t make me feel like I was going to be the [top] babyface, and contrary to popular belief, he never promised me the title or said that I was going to be the champion. That wasn’t part of it. So I wasn’t shocked when I didn’t get it at SummerSlam, although it would have been helpful, even if I won it and lost it, obviously, with that big of a buildup,” Luger says. “He always felt that if I was going to win the title, he’d rather do it, and make it special. The Garden was always a very special place for events, most people know that. If he put the title on me, he wanted to do it at WrestleMania 10 at the Garden. So really, SummerSlam was never in the mix for me to win the title.

“Although, in retrospect, looking back now I’d probably would have been a good idea even if they took it right back off of me, it probably would have been good to come through for the fans,” he said.

Source: Fightful for quote
