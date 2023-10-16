WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jade Cargill Submits Trademark Application for her Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2023

WWE is pulling out all the stops to make Jade Cargill's entry into the company a significant event.

Sources within WWE have indicated that the ex-TBS Champion is slated to join the Raw roster. Over the past several weeks, she's been honing her skills at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Cargill has already been making cameo appearances on WWE programming; she was welcomed by Triple H at WWE Fastlane and subsequently by Shawn Michaels on a recent episode of WWE NXT. Additionally, she participated in a backstage segment with Charlotte Flair during Friday's episode of SmackDown.

On the legal front, Jade Cargill recently submitted a trademark application for her name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, facilitated by attorney Michael E. Dockins.

The trademark falls under the umbrella of Jade Cargill LLC and is designated for both merchandise and entertainment. The comprehensive description for the trademark registration outlines it will cover various items including:

  • Bandanas
  • Hats
  • Leggings
  • Socks
  • Shirts and short-sleeved shirts
  • Sweatshirts
  • Hooded sweatshirts

