Jade Cargill Submits Trademark Application for her Name

WWE is pulling out all the stops to make Jade Cargill's entry into the company a significant event.

Sources within WWE have indicated that the ex-TBS Champion is slated to join the Raw roster. Over the past several weeks, she's been honing her skills at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Cargill has already been making cameo appearances on WWE programming; she was welcomed by Triple H at WWE Fastlane and subsequently by Shawn Michaels on a recent episode of WWE NXT. Additionally, she participated in a backstage segment with Charlotte Flair during Friday's episode of SmackDown.

On the legal front, Jade Cargill recently submitted a trademark application for her name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, facilitated by attorney Michael E. Dockins.

The trademark falls under the umbrella of Jade Cargill LLC and is designated for both merchandise and entertainment. The comprehensive description for the trademark registration outlines it will cover various items including: