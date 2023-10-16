Kevin Nash Denies New WWE Contract: "Do You Really See Me Wrestling at 64?"

In the most recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash vehemently denied signing a new contract with WWE. Nash pointed out that during a previous episode, where he and Sean Waltman were discussing Jade Cargill, their conversation was misread by some as an indication that he was planning a WWE return. The wrestling legend emphasized that at 64 years old, he has no intention of stepping back into the ring.

"We were talking about the WWE’s acquisition of Jade Cargill. I, gushingly, said how attractive she was, Sean [Sean Oliver] said, ‘did you see her show up at the Performance Center?’ ‘She showed up in skin-tight back tights, a crop top with sunglasses and a headband.’ It was pretty damn clear we were doing a little bit. Then, Sean threw a couple things back and forth and said, ‘So you wouldn’t go to AEW?’ I said, ‘Yeah, maybe for five or six million dollars and a private airplane, but the reason I was going to go just came and was signed by the WWE.’ I didn’t say that I was signed. I didn’t say I got a new deal. I didn’t say any of that shit, you stupid wrestling news people. Why don’t you follow something up? You obviously didn’t listen to it because you would have known I was talking about Jade, not about me, I didn’t sign shit. You couldn’t get me in a ring…you’d shoot me in the back of the head before I’d get into a ring. Paul Levesque [Triple H] was probably 46 when he did a Harley Race over the top and tore his pec. I blew a quad taking a step. You think I’m getting in the ring at 64?"

In addition to setting the record straight about his non-existent WWE deal, Nash also mentioned that he recently underwent minor surgery to remove skin cancer.