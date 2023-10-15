Chirs Jericho Sheds Light on What Sets AEW Apart from Other Wrestling Promotions

In a recent episode of “The AEW-some Pod,” AEW superstar Chris Jericho delved into various aspects of All Elite Wrestling, highlighting what makes the promotion unique.

Jericho, also known as "The Ocho," also talked about his epiphany that he could have a fulfilling wrestling career beyond the WWE landscape.

On AEW's Unique Appeal:

“One of the best things about AEW, when we started, was it gave an alternative for not just the fans, but the guys and girls that are wrestling as well. It’s always good to have an option. It's akin to being in a band or starring in a hit TV show. When someone exits—be it a cast member or band member—you move forward. That's what makes AEW so distinctive and advantageous for the industry. It offers a refuge if you feel you've reached the end of the line elsewhere, and the sentiment is mutual."

On Discovering Career Options Beyond WWE:

“When I left WWE at the time, my mindset was, 'I'll only wrestle for Vince McMahon.' Then the Kenny Omega vs. Jericho match at the Tokyo Dome was proposed. It was such an invigorating concept that I actually consulted Vince to get his approval. He responded, 'You gotta go do it, it’s awesome.’ That was a pivotal moment. It made me realize there are other platforms, like New Japan or AEW, where perhaps I can accomplish things I couldn't in WWE.”