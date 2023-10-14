WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Pillman Jr. Steps Into the Ring for WWE NXT Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2023

Former AEW talent Brian Pillman Jr. made his WWE debut at an NXT live show in Largo, FL this Friday, securing a victory over Brooks Jensen.

Now performing under the ring name Lexis King, the wrestler appeared earlier this week on NXT in a promotional segment. During the promo, he conveyed that he wishes to carve out his own identity in wrestling, separate from being the late Brian Pillman's son, explaining that the sport took his father away from him. The name Lexis is a tribute to his late sister Alexis, and King is his stepfather's surname.

After a three-year tenure with AEW, where he primarily teamed with Griff Garrison on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation, Pillman's contract came to an end. He has since chosen the ring name Lexis King as a homage to his father, who raised him.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #lexis king #brian pillman jr

