Road Dogg Reveals Randy Orton's Versatility Makes Him a Tough Act to Write For

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2023

In a recent installment of "Oh…You Didn’t Know," Road Dogg delved into a variety of subjects.

During the conversation, the WWE script team member discussed the challenges of crafting narratives and scripts for Randy Orton.

"Randy Orton is a puzzle," James commented. "He's too cantankerous to be a babyface, yet too suave to settle into a heel role. He excels in both. So, how do you write the perfect story for him?"

He continued, "The first time I ever met Randy, I told him straight to his face, 'You're the best I've ever seen at this.' What I meant was TV wrestling—how he operates the camera, his facial expressions, and his entrance. Everything he does is calibrated for TV excellence and he seldom falls short. He's always in top form physically and takes good care of himself. I'm eager to see him return. He's versatile enough to tackle any role."

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #road dogg #brian james #randy orton

