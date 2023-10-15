Rhea Ripley "Very Excited" About Potential Face-off with WWE Newcomer Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill's arrival in WWE has not gone unnoticed. Since her signing was made public, WWE has prominently featured her in backstage television segments, signifying her importance to the promotion. Formerly an undefeated TBS Champion in AEW, Cargill decided not to renew her contract with AEW and opted for WWE instead, citing it as her desired destination.

Speculation is mounting about which WWE brand will be Cargill's new home, but if she lands on Raw, she may find herself in contention for the Women's World Title. The current champion, Rhea Ripley, is one of the standout stars of the brand.

During a recent conversation with Sporting News Australia, Ripley conveyed her enthusiasm about Jade Cargill becoming a part of WWE.