Memphis Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Returns to Public Eye at Tigers Football Game

WWE Hall of Fame inductee and local Memphis hero Jerry “The King” Lawler was spotted at the Memphis Tigers vs. Tulane football game on October 11, as part of a unique Wrestling Night celebration. Below is an image capturing Lawler at the event.
In related news, Lawler has resumed his public engagements following his recovery from a stroke earlier in the year.
𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬— Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) October 11, 2023
In honor of wrestling night, Memphis legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler will be releasing the Tigers against Tulane 👑
📰 https://t.co/kVTtrHmOhR
🎟️ https://t.co/veaatHRP9o pic.twitter.com/3d1LGjbPc8
