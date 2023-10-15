WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Memphis Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Returns to Public Eye at Tigers Football Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2023

WWE Hall of Fame inductee and local Memphis hero Jerry “The King” Lawler was spotted at the Memphis Tigers vs. Tulane football game on October 11, as part of a unique Wrestling Night celebration. Below is an image capturing Lawler at the event.

In related news, Lawler has resumed his public engagements following his recovery from a stroke earlier in the year.

Trish Stratus Reflects on Her Most Memorable WWE Match During Career

During a question-and-answer session at Big Texas Comic Con, Trish Stratus shared her thoughts on the most memorable match of her WWE tenure [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 15, 2023 05:53PM


Tags: #wwe #jerry lawler

