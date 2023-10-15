Trish Stratus Reflects on Her Most Memorable WWE Match During Career

During a question-and-answer session at Big Texas Comic Con, Trish Stratus shared her thoughts on the most memorable match of her WWE tenure.

"I would say Mickie James and I at WrestleMania 22. The storylines. And it's just one of those things where storylines, especially for women, and just storylines in general in wrestling, they just don’t go on and on. They just kind of stop and start and forget — Mickie and I are really proud that we had that storyline. We used to say hashtag longest rivalry ever, but I think maybe me and Becky [Lynch] might have that now, actually."

She added, "But yeah, loved working with her. Loved our crowd reaction at WrestleMania 22 [and] the fact that the crowd was wanting that so badly. Amazing. It was really fun working with her; she’s obviously amazing, so yeah, that’s the one."