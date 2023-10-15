WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trish Stratus Reflects on Her Most Memorable WWE Match During Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2023

During a question-and-answer session at Big Texas Comic Con, Trish Stratus shared her thoughts on the most memorable match of her WWE tenure.

"I would say Mickie James and I at WrestleMania 22. The storylines. And it's just one of those things where storylines, especially for women, and just storylines in general in wrestling, they just don’t go on and on. They just kind of stop and start and forget — Mickie and I are really proud that we had that storyline. We used to say hashtag longest rivalry ever, but I think maybe me and Becky [Lynch] might have that now, actually."

She added, "But yeah, loved working with her. Loved our crowd reaction at WrestleMania 22 [and] the fact that the crowd was wanting that so badly. Amazing. It was really fun working with her; she’s obviously amazing, so yeah, that’s the one."

Tags: #wwe #trish stratus

