WWE Decides to Update Carlito's Theme Song Despite His Preference for the Original

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2023

After Making His WWE Comeback at Fastlane, Carlito Discusses His Updated Theme Song on The Ringer Wrestling Show.

Carlito shared his thoughts on his revamped theme song:

"They ran it by me. They wanted to change it. I wasn't crazy about changing it. I, like everyone else, wanted to keep it. I liked it the way it was, but, you know, they said we want to change it and I was like, alright, let's see what we can do. They asked for my input here and there. I'd say we can use a little more base, more drums, little things like that. Then the lines, I wanted to change. I didn't want the old lines from before. I wasn't crazy about it, but I found it was like one of those ear worms where I'd be humming it to myself during the day. I'd find myself humming it here without even noticing. It grew on me a little bit. People don't like change. I'm not crazy about change, but I think it's something that needs to be done and you know, just do something to put a fresh coat of paint on everything."

Tags: #wwe #carlito

