Nick Aldis Embraces New Position as WWE Smackdown's General Manager

This past Friday in Tulsa, WWE unveiled Nick Aldis as the new General Manager of its Smackdown brand. The announcement came courtesy of WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who also designated Adam Pearce as the new General Manager of Raw.

Before stepping into this managerial role, Aldis had been working behind-the-scenes for the past two months as a Producer, assisting WWE Superstars in crafting their matches. Adam Pearce has also held a similar role within the company for the past ten years.

Notably, Aldis is not hanging up his wrestling boots just yet. He is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and IMPACT/TNA World Champion with a career spanning two decades across the globe before eventually joining WWE.

During a Digital Exclusive interview with WWE, Aldis shared his thoughts on his new managerial role on the Smackdown brand.

“I’m feeling wonderful. Like I said out there, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime to be the general manager of SmackDown, the number one brand in all of sports entertainment. Wow.”

“It’s a testament to the many hats that I’ve worn in the industry outside of the ring. To be bestowed that trust by Triple H and the rest of the management team at WWE is a huge thrill.”