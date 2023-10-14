WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Adam Cole Undergoes Initial Surgery Following Ankle Fracture

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2023

Adam Cole Undergoes Initial Surgery Following Ankle Fracture

Adam Cole is making progress on his journey to recovery after incurring a broken ankle. Cole was taken out of action following an unfortunate incident during AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. He got injured during his entrance for the World Title clash between MJF and Samoa Joe, visibly limping after jumping off the ramp to the floor.

Originally scheduled to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles with MJF at AEW WrestleDream, Cole was sidelined, leaving MJF to fend for himself in a successful handicap match to retain the titles.

PWInsider reports Cole successfully underwent the first of two planned surgeries on his damaged ankle yesterday.

Cole revealed in a recent Twitch stream that his ankle will require two surgeries, eight screws, and a plate.

WNS wishes Adam Cole all the best with his recovery.

Carlito Attributes "Miscommunication" With WWE for Delayed Return

During a recent episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show's Cheap Heat podcast, Carlito opened up about his WWE comeback. He explained, "I just [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 14, 2023 01:29PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #adam cole

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84492/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π