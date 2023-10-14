Adam Cole Undergoes Initial Surgery Following Ankle Fracture

Adam Cole is making progress on his journey to recovery after incurring a broken ankle. Cole was taken out of action following an unfortunate incident during AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. He got injured during his entrance for the World Title clash between MJF and Samoa Joe, visibly limping after jumping off the ramp to the floor.

Originally scheduled to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles with MJF at AEW WrestleDream, Cole was sidelined, leaving MJF to fend for himself in a successful handicap match to retain the titles.

PWInsider reports Cole successfully underwent the first of two planned surgeries on his damaged ankle yesterday.

Cole revealed in a recent Twitch stream that his ankle will require two surgeries, eight screws, and a plate.

WNS wishes Adam Cole all the best with his recovery.