Carlito Attributes "Miscommunication" With WWE for Delayed Return

During a recent episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show's Cheap Heat podcast, Carlito opened up about his WWE comeback.

He explained, "I just had this feeling that I would be back (in WWE) somehow. I don’t know how. The reason I think it took so long, I think there was miscommunication between both sides. I thought I had heat with them, they thought they had heat with me and there was just days we didn’t communicate."

Carlito went on to discuss how his absence from WWE was longer than he had initially anticipated. He mentioned that he believes the delay was due to misunderstandings between both parties. Carlito also noted that WWE had the impression he was not interested in returning, a sentiment he disagreed with. "Sometimes, time goes by and you see things a different way and like I said, I always had love for WWE, I always wanted to be in WWE. It’s just, I needed a break. I didn’t need a 13-year break, but, because even when they would talk to me, they were kind of hesitant. They thought I was anti-WWE, you know what I mean? I’m like, no, it’s not that."

Carlito clarified that he's never been against WWE and that he simply didn't want to appear too eager for a job. "I don’t do the go backstage and say hi to everyone… It looks like you’re looking for a job so I don’t do that, you know what I mean? My résumé is out there… I don’t wanna be anywhere where they don’t want me. So I was like, my résumé’s out there. If you want me, I’m here but, so I think they took that kind of just as he wants nothing to do with us so, I’m glad that we were finally able to sit down and air everything (out) and show there’s love on both sides I think.”