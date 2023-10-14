Who Backed Triple H's WWE Creative Control?

As we have previously reported, the prevailing sentiment within WWE is that Triple H is now chiefly responsible for the company's creative direction, rather than Vince McMahon. McMahon is said to be stepping back from the creative role "for the time being."

An article by Justin Barrasso from SI.com delves into the issue, stating the following:

"Multiple contacts within the WWE and UFC have confirmed that Ari Emanuel, who serves as the CEO of Endeavor, is the catalyst for this shift. Emanuel has always firmly held the view that for an organization to operate optimally, individuals should focus on their designated roles. With this mindset, he has enabled Levesque [Triple H] to take full command of WWE's creative agenda."