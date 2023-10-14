WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Who Backed Triple H's WWE Creative Control?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2023

Who Backed Triple H's WWE Creative Control?

As we have previously reported, the prevailing sentiment within WWE is that Triple H is now chiefly responsible for the company's creative direction, rather than Vince McMahon. McMahon is said to be stepping back from the creative role "for the time being."

An article by Justin Barrasso from SI.com delves into the issue, stating the following:

"Multiple contacts within the WWE and UFC have confirmed that Ari Emanuel, who serves as the CEO of Endeavor, is the catalyst for this shift. Emanuel has always firmly held the view that for an organization to operate optimally, individuals should focus on their designated roles. With this mindset, he has enabled Levesque [Triple H] to take full command of WWE's creative agenda."

Adam Pearce Discusses His New Appointment as WWE RAW General Manager

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown, dubbed the "Season Premiere," was a flurry of major announcements and news. Among the highlights was WW [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 14, 2023 01:25PM

Source: si.com
Tags: #wwe #tko #raw #smackdown #nxt ari emanuel

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84489/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π