Adam Pearce Discusses His New Appointment as WWE RAW General Manager

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown, dubbed the "Season Premiere," was a flurry of major announcements and news. Among the highlights was WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque stepping into the ring to unveil the new General Managers for Raw and Smackdown.

During his promo, Triple H stood alongside WWE Official Adam Pearce to commend him for his exceptional work over the past three years in talent management and on-screen matchmaking. As a reward for his efforts, Triple H announced that Pearce is ascending to the role of Raw's new General Manager.

This news came on the heels of Triple H also revealing Nick Aldis as the new Smackdown General Manager. Aldis, who has been with WWE for approximately two months, previously served as a Producer.

Adam Pearce has a rich history with WWE, working for the company for a decade as a Producer. Over the last three years, he has also been featured as an on-screen character. Before joining WWE, Pearce enjoyed a fruitful wrestling career, notably as a former NWA World Champion and as a participant and booker for Ring of Honor.

Adam Pearce took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his new position.

“For the last ~4 years I’ve been honored to lead the governance of #SmackDown. Without question, it’s one of the great blessings in my professional life. But for everything, there is a season… With great yet bittersweet pride, I now turn her reins over to @RealNickAldis.

I know that Nick will treat this shared legacy with the same respect he’s given to our past shared honors, and I’m excited to see what path he sets the blue brand on going forward. As for me, 100% of my passion now goes to the flagship, #WWERaw

Here’s to new beginnings, renewed passion for the tasks at hand, and to gratitude for all that have crossed my blue path for the last 4 trips around the sun. See ya at the #WWEDraft, Nick! It is official.”